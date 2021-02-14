GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.32 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

