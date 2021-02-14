GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $597,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

