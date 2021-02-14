GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $539,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVCO stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.20.
CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Cavco Industries Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
