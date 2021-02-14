GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $539,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

