GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,575 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cantel Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMD opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

