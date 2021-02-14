GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 14,758 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of Capstone Turbine worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth $282,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Capstone Turbine Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

