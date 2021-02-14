GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $607,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

