GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 39,428 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of ContraFect worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ContraFect by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ContraFect by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $6.41 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.