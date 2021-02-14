Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Trading Up 18.3%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRPBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

