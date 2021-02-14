GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GP opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.21. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

