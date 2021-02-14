Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,212,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.42. 232,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.