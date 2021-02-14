Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,800 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the January 14th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 5,285,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,601. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.