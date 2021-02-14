Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.