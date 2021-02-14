Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE opened at $509.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

