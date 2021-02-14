Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.