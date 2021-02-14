Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,658,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

