Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,039 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

