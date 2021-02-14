Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $791.07

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $791.07 and traded as high as $974.00. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) shares last traded at $974.00, with a volume of 367,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 919.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 791.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

