GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $70.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $50.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

