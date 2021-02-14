Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.