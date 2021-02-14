Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

