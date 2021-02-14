Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Global Payments worth $157,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

