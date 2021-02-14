Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $19.74. Global Partners shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 156,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.