Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

