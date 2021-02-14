Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

