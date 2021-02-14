Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

