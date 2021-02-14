Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Short Interest Update

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GIGL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Giggles N’ Hugs has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get Giggles N' Hugs alerts:

Giggles N’ Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, California; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Giggles N' Hugs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giggles N' Hugs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.