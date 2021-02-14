George J. Getman Sells 4,600 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.