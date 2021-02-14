Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoStar Group and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 26.46 $314.96 million $9.12 103.04 Generation Hemp $10,000.00 2,902.46 -$7.91 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05% Generation Hemp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $910.09, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Energy Hunter Resources, Inc. acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil in the Ford Shale and Permian Basin. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Grapevine, Texas with a divisional office in Houston, Texas.

