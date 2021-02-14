Gems Market Capitalization Hits $454,936.42 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 82% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $454,936.42 and approximately $2,293.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.