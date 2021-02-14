Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.79 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Geeq has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $553,485.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 129.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

