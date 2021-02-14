Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,959,600 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the January 14th total of 17,239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 285,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

