Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

