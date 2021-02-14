Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the January 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

