GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GDS were worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in GDS by 58.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in GDS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GDS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GDS by 1,895.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $114.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

