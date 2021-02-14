FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

