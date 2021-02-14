FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Evogene Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evogene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Evogene stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

