Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $471,856.31 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $471,856.31 and $2.51 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 194.6% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

