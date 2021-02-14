Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $25.71 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $568,723.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,915,840 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

