Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post sales of $225.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.20 million and the lowest is $213.94 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,588.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $352.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.67 million to $363.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $824.45 million, with estimates ranging from $676.89 million to $972.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.09. 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,156. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.