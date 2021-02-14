FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $110.50. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) shares last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 804,273 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Get FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.56. The company has a market capitalization of £250.94 million and a PE ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.