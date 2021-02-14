Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) Shares Up 1.1%

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43. 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.