Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

