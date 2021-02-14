Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

