Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $869,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 84.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

