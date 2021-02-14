Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Truist lowered their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Shares of WING opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.32.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

