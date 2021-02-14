Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in HealthEquity by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

