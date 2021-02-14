Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ALTY opened at $12.35 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

