Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.