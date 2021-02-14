Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,680 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

