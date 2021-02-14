Fosun International Ltd Purchases 390 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,802.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,405.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

