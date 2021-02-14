Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 14th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 364,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

